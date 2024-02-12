DigiByte (DGB) Price Reaches $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $133.43 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DigiByte has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,780.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000163 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $283.68 or 0.00569870 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.75 or 0.00144136 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008318 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00052818 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.36 or 0.00239780 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.14 or 0.00163002 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000440 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,821,649,806 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
