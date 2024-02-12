Oasys (OAS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $228.66 Million

Oasys (OAS) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, Oasys has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasys has a market cap of $228.66 million and $12.25 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasys Profile

Oasys launched on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,965,093,352 tokens. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,965,093,352 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.12501558 USD and is up 9.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $14,346,912.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

