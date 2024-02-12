Mark Wilson Acquires 7,500,000 Shares of Legend Mining Limited (ASX:LEG) Stock

Legend Mining Limited (ASX:LEG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Wilson purchased 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$127,500.00 ($82,792.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 16.25 and a current ratio of 19.39.

Legend Mining Limited engages in the exploration of nickel and copper deposits in Australia. The company also explores for cobalt, zinc, silver, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Rockford project consisting of 14 granted exploration licenses that cover a total area of 2,993 square kilometers located in the Fraser Range district of Western Australia.

