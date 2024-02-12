Mark Wilson Acquires 7,500,000 Shares of Legend Mining Limited (ASX:LEG) Stock

Legend Mining Limited (ASX:LEG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Wilson purchased 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$127,500.00 ($82,792.21).
Legend Mining Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 16.25 and a current ratio of 19.39.
Legend Mining Company Profile
