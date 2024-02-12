Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $88.77 Million

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Astrafer has a total market capitalization of $88.77 million and $2,315.56 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Astrafer has traded up 56.6% against the dollar. One Astrafer token can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astrafer Profile

Astrafer’s launch date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,653,950 tokens. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.54649732 USD and is up 18.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,898.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

