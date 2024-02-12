Reviewing Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Microvast’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sunrise New Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise New Energy $38.13 million 0.66 -$22.40 million N/A N/A Microvast $204.49 million 1.55 -$158.20 million ($0.37) -2.70

Sunrise New Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Microvast.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A Microvast -43.28% -19.53% -11.54%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sunrise New Energy has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sunrise New Energy and Microvast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Microvast 0 0 4 0 3.00

Microvast has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 729.02%. Given Microvast’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Microvast is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Microvast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Microvast beats Sunrise New Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise New Energy

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

About Microvast

(Get Free Report)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. It delivers cutting-edge battery systems that empower a sustainable future. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks. It operates China, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Microvast Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stafford, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.