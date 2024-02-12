Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Down 1.9% After Insider Selling

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $36.22 and last traded at $36.49. 178,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 883,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.

Specifically, insider Jared Gollob sold 46,137 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,863.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $74,401.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 46,137 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,863.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,432 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,765 in the last three months. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KYMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after purchasing an additional 155,476 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 266.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 172,839 shares during the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.