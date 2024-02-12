Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW) Short Interest Up 3,577.8% in January

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 3,577.8% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Microvast stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Microvast were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Microvast alerts:

Microvast Stock Down 12.6 %

Microvast stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 64,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,836. Microvast has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. It delivers cutting-edge battery systems that empower a sustainable future. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.