WBI Investments Inc. Sells 1,159 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ross Stores by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 31.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,348 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $204,584,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 125.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,208,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,816 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores stock opened at $145.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $146.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.98.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

