VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Short Interest Up 800.0% in January

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $67.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 million, a P/E ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.11.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.59%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 5.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 38.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

