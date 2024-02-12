VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Short Interest Up 800.0% in January

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Performance
Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $67.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 million, a P/E ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.11.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.59%.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
