Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 1,766.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

Shares of TWLV traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 40,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 257,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 40,824 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP raised its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 71,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth $855,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 4th quarter worth $892,000. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

