Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 1,560.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.23. 5,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,126. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $20.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 470,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 133.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $513,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 82,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

