Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 1,560.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PIE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.23. 5,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,126. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $20.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.
About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF
PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.
