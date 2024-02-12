Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Update

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the January 15th total of 32,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oragenics by 388.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oragenics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of OGEN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.88. 21,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,830. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

