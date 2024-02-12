Short Interest in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Increases By 82.2%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the January 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $507,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 34.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 127,121 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.06. 81,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,296. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $5.18.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th.

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.