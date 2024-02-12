The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The LGL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of LGL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,778. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
