abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Update

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the January 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in abrdn Global Income Fund by 48.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FCO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,404. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $6.63.

abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend

About abrdn Global Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

