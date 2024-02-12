Short Interest in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Declines By 74.4%

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Price Performance

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,922. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $4,172,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 57.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 553,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 202,902 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 136.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 244,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 141,083 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.