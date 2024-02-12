CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Up 168.5% in January

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 168.5% from the January 15th total of 14,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of CPI Aerostructures

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 65,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 62,452 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.81. 4,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.72. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPI Aerostructures ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CPI Aerostructures in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVU

About CPI Aerostructures

(Get Free Report)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.