iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ellevest Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $85,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.91. The company had a trading volume of 640,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,663. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

