TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Up 108,200.0% in January

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a growth of 108,200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TuanChe Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of TC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,669. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. TuanChe has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $15.75.

Institutional Trading of TuanChe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuanChe in the 3rd quarter worth $849,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TuanChe by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of TuanChe in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 8.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

