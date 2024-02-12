Short Interest in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Rises By 14,062.5%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a growth of 14,062.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VRIG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.13. 21,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,995. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.1308 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 45,629 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 175,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 50,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,000.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

