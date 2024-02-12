Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Invests $411,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,415.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after buying an additional 729,100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $24,739,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,830,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,631,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,152,000 after purchasing an additional 380,057 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.53. The stock had a trading volume of 347,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,679. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.