Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,412 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 560,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $262.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,512. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.47. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $264.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

