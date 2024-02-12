Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 97.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,985 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 745.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $310.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,093. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.18. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $310.15.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

