Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Makes New $3 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BIV traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $75.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,167. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.