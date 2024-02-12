Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Makes New $3 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $75.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,167. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.