PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 364,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,609. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $700.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 692.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 139,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 122,168 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 526.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 97,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 82,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFLT has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

