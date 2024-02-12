PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.40. 424,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,643. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $702.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PFLT. JMP Securities upped their target price on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 692.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 139,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 122,168 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 37.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 526.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 97,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 82,019 shares during the period. 27.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

