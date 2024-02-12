Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Southern Missouri Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.
Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,814. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern Missouri Bancorp
About Southern Missouri Bancorp
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Missouri Bancorp
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Simpson Manufacturing stock doubled in value; It can double again
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.