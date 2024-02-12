Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,814. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,795 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern Missouri Bancorp

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.