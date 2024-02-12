i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target Cut to $23.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.88. 58,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.95 million, a P/E ratio of -269.43 and a beta of 1.53.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.16 million. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 63.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

