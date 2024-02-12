AON (NYSE:AON) Given New $326.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $306.00 to $326.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AON. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

NYSE AON traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $311.14. 187,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. AON has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.32. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AON will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

