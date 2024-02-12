Royal Bank of Canada Raises Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target to $53.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE BN traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $41.49. 367,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Brookfield has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $3,015,588.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,504,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,442,523.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,727,998,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the second quarter worth approximately $1,847,395,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $739,834,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.