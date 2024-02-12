Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.5% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,866,020,000 after acquiring an additional 495,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,620,937,000 after buying an additional 1,240,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,235,000 after acquiring an additional 274,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $457.25. The stock had a trading volume of 193,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,512. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.94. The firm has a market cap of $428.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $463.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

