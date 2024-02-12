Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $8.28 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,453 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,003,012. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

