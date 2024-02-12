Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Buys 13,845 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,845 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.05. The company had a trading volume of 258,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,611,480. The firm has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

