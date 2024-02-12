Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 1,840 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after acquiring an additional 383,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
T has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.
AT&T Stock Performance
NYSE:T traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,696,473. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $120.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
