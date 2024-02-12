Foundry Partners LLC Buys 28,762 Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 956,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,762 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.50% of Oil States International worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 5.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:OIS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 103,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,452. The company has a market capitalization of $389.09 million, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. Oil States International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Oil States International Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

