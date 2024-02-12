SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Position Lifted by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter worth about $64,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,403 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $53,731.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,557.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $53,731.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,212.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,403 shares of company stock valued at $266,781 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMART Global Trading Down 0.3 %

SGH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.78. 82,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,800. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.11. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $29.99.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

