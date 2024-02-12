Foundry Partners LLC Has $6.54 Million Holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.43% of Enova International worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the 3rd quarter worth about $928,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 87,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Enova International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Enova International by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENVA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Enova International Price Performance

Shares of Enova International stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.44. 53,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,755. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 10.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.81. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $63.56.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $583.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 15.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

