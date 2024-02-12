Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 455,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Spok were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Spok during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Spok by 62,887.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spok during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Spok by 77.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spok by 162.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Calvin Rice sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $219,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,961.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 51,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $917,298.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,238.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Calvin Rice sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $219,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,961.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spok Price Performance

About Spok

NASDAQ:SPOK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, to $17.22. 14,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,216. The firm has a market cap of $339.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.26. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

