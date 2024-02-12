Foundry Partners LLC Has $6.30 Million Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Seneca Foods worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENEA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 1,937.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $915,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 26,598 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Seneca Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ:SENEA traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 44,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,007. Seneca Foods Co. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.15.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $407.48 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.