The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock Holdings Increased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,885 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Timken worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Timken by 831.1% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Timken by 4,756.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 837,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,603,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 520.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,826,000 after buying an additional 543,922 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE:TKR traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.07. 74,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average of $76.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Further Reading

