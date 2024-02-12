Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,329 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 717,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,550,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,963,000 after buying an additional 179,093 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 250,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 27,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 873.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 17,167 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CCRN. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

CCRN traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $20.35. 27,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,935. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65. The company has a market cap of $715.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $117,362.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,335.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $320,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $117,362.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,335.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

