Kadant (KAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Kadant to post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter.

Kadant Price Performance

Shares of KAI traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $307.04. 17,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,395. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Kadant has a 52-week low of $183.19 and a 52-week high of $309.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.14. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Institutional Trading of Kadant

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,809,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,722,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KAI

About Kadant

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.