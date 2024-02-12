Syverson Strege & Co Sells 8,487 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Syverson Strege & Co cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 2.0% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Syverson Strege & Co owned about 0.12% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 58,973 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 120,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 80,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.54. 163,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,918. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $28.78.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

