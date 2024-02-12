Syverson Strege & Co Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Syverson Strege & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Syverson Strege & Co owned approximately 0.57% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $45.45. The stock had a trading volume of 34,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,401. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

