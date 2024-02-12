Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Holdings Boosted by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Syverson Strege & Co owned 0.57% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $11,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,543,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,129 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,417,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,968,000 after purchasing an additional 397,797 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,274,000. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,676,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,374,000 after purchasing an additional 171,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,888,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 176,169 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 87,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,404. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

