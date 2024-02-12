Syverson Strege & Co Has $44.22 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Syverson Strege & Co reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,893,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,027 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 19.8% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $44,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 264,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 51,631 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,186,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 217,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,841 shares during the period.

DFIC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.18. 711,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

