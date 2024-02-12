Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble updated its Q1 guidance to $0.57-0.62 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.80 EPS.

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. Trimble has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,147.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek acquired 10,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,799,973.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,147.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,128 shares of company stock valued at $514,075 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 100.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 178,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 5.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth $465,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

