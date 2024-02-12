Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $48.68. 2,413,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,544,789. The firm has a market cap of $176.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

