Syverson Strege & Co Sells 1,423 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Syverson Strege & Co trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE WFC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.68. 2,413,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,544,789. The stock has a market cap of $176.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

