Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 6.0% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.24. The stock had a trading volume of 339,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,917. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $113.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

